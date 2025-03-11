Wendy Chamberlain MP raises concern over environmental impact following vessel collision

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, today raised concerns over the potential impact the pollution from the collision could have on sea birds at the Isle of May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the news of the collision between two large vessels in the North Sea on Monday, March 10, concerns over the environmental impact have been raised.

The Isle of May, just under 200 miles North of the collision site, will soon have thousands of endangered seabird species returning to the island and the potential for them to be impacted by the spread of pollution is a cause of concern for local bird conservation organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During an Urgent Statement on the collision, Chamberlain said: “Several Members have mentioned the effects to the marine environment, including endangered bird species such as Puffins and Kittiwakes who are returning to colonies right now in places such as the Isle of May in my own constituency.

Wendy Chamberlain MP and Willie Rennie MSP puffin spotting on the Isle of May attached.

“Can the Minister outline what engagement he’s having with charities and organisations who run those colonies?

“And secondly, if we do see pollution extending extensively, is there plans for engagement between the Environment Agency and SEPA?”

Responding for the government, the Minister for Maritime, Mike Kane MP said: “Once we get the fires out, we will make those impact assessments and take the appropriate measures to clean up any pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Department is working across governments currently and we will be liaising with bird, marine and environment protection agencies over the days ahead.”

Chamberlain later commented: “I’m glad to hear that the Government will be working with local agencies and across Governments to ensure any pollution is cleaned as quickly as possible.

“Sea bird population levels at the Isle of May are just beginning to recover, and we must ensure we are doing all we can to protect them, as well as our marine life and the intricate food webs which could be impacted."