Willie Rennie: Tenth Anniversary of the Scottish Independence Referendum

Willie Rennie's fortnightly column.

Last week was the tenth anniversary of the independence referendum. I paid tribute to all those who were involved. Democracy thrives through the active support of volunteer campaigners who put aside their spare time for the aid of democracy.

In particular, I recognised the late Alistair Darling. The contribution that he made during that campaign, sacrificing years of his life for his country, is commendable. Our country is poorer for his loss.

Some people felt that the campaign was a joyful and positive experience. Many people thought that it was liberating. For others, it was oppressive. It was division. It meant disagreements with their family and friends. Some relationships have never been repaired as a result. However, I accept that some people were lifted up.

What I found most difficult during that campaign was the implication and sometimes being bluntly told that, because I did not support independence, I did not support my country. I am as Scottish as any nationalist in the country. There was an implication that, because I did not support the policy that was advocated by those who supported independence, I was somehow not loyal to my country.

I am also proud of the United Kingdom. Although all countries have their faults, the UK has done some brilliant things. Look at the fact that we founded the NHS. The international aid budget was one of the biggest in the world and has changed lives across the country. The UK has the soft power to influence different parts of the world to take a different tack from the ones that they are on just now. I am proud of those people in England who stood up against the racists and the thugs who sought to exploit the attacks in Southport. They did great things, and we should all be proud of them. That is why I am proud of the UK.

I also have enough confidence to talk about reform of the UK. Although I think that it has done some great things, I also think that it needs to change. That is why I was at the forefront of advocating, through the Smith commission and the Calman commission, for more powers on tax and social security. I also want to change the House of Lords and the voting system, and I want to change towards a federal structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Swinney knows that independence is not a priority for the people in Scotland. He knows that, because the general election in July told him that. He knows that because he has knocked on lots of doors and people have told him that that is the case.That leaves the SNP with a big question to answer. Does it carry on pushing independence, or does it listen to the people of Scotland?