“Win for puffins” – Chamberlain welcomes international court ruling on sandeel ban

Wendy Chamberlain, MP for North East Fife, has welcomed news that challenges to the UK’s ban on commercial fishing for sandeels in the North Sea has been dismissed in court.

Judges at the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) based in The Hague ruled last Friday that there is no legal obligation to reverse the order, after EU claims that the ban was “discriminatory and disproportionate”.

Sandeels are a major source of food for marine life including seabirds such as puffins, many of which live on the Isle of May off the coast of Anstruther. Two bans for English and Scottish waters were put in place in early 2024, following concerns that sandeel stocks were becoming too low.

Despite this, there has been unclear information with separate rulings for English waters.

Chamberlain welcomes 'win for puffins'.

Chamberlain raised this in the Chamber today saying: “The PCA allowed the UK to uphold the ban on sandeel fishing around the UK, including the Isle of May in my constituency.

“And that ban is going to do so much to support the native puffins there. It also affirms that policies banning sandeel fishing are based on scientific evidence.

“But, the impact of the remainder of the judgement is unclear, with different rulings in relation to English seas that muddy the waters considerably.

“Will the Government bring forward a debate in Government time so that the House can fully hear and consider their response to this ruling?”

Commenting later, Chamberlain said: “This will be welcome news to fishing organisations which have been arguing and campaigning for the sandeel ban for many years, to protect the wider marine ecosystem.

“The sandeel ban shows that the interests of fishermen and conservationists can absolutely be in harmony when a collaborative approach is taken.

“The ruling is a win for puffins and other seabirds, and indeed for anyone who values a healthy marine ecosystem around Scotland, but more clarity is needed about the rulings on surrounding waters.”