Ordination of new priest at St Mark’s Coptic Church in Kirkcaldy

A new priest has been ordained at St Mark’s Coptic Church in Kirkcaldy.

The ordination of Mikhael Ghattas, who will be known as Father John, took place at the church on Saturday morning.

The new priest will be known as Father John. Pic: David Cruickshanks.

The ordination at the church, which has been situated in Links Street for more than 20 years, was a historic occasion as it was the first to be conducted in Scotland.

The Coptic Church is one of the oldest Churches in Christian history that orginated in Egypt.

Although small, the congregation has a variety of nationalities: including Scottish, English, Irish, New Zealand, South Korean, Syrian, German, Egyptian, Palestinian, Sudanese, Erriterian and Ethiopian.

Nabil Ramzy, Deacon at the church, said: “The ordination went very graciously. It was a special historic event as it was the first ordination of a Coptic priest in Scotland. Three bishops were involved – His Grace Bishop Anthony, the Coptic Bishop of Ireland, Scotland and north England; His Grace Bishop Arsany, The Coptic Bishop of Holland and His Grace Bishop Abakir, the Coptic Bishop of the Scandanavian countries. Also ten priests from all over the UK came to the ordination.

The service was attended by bishops and clergy and visitors from all over the world. It was the first ordination of a Coptic priest to be held in Scotland. Pic: David Cruickshanks.

“Councillor Judy Hamilton attended to represent Fife Council.”

Cllr Hamilton said: “The service was attended by bishops and clergy and visitors from all over the world. It was the first ordination of a Coptic priest to be held in Scotland.

“The ceremony and service was very dignified – and beautiful. I have attended many services and events at St Mark’s as their local councillor and as a friend.

“It was an honour on Saturday to acknowledge guests from all over the world and to welcome and congratulate Father John on his new ministry, and to congratulate the church on this historic event.”

She added: “I would like to wish Father John all the very best in his new ministry.”