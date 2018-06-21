Our cinema campaign is keystone to Kirkcaldy town centre’s future

The bid to bring a cinema to Kirkcaldy is about more than just getting the latest movies on to the big screen - it’s the key to revitalising our town centre.

The turmoil which is churning up the retail sector will almost certainly mean more departures from the High Street, but there’s a flipside to that bleak picture.

Fife Free Press cinema campaign

More and more small businesses are opening up, filling units which have lain empty for many years.

And the town’s ‘cafe culture’ - coffee shops, and places to meet and eat - are starting to increase in number as leisure takes over from the shopping.

If we get the mix right, the town centre will have a new sense of purpose for many years to come.

And if we can put a cinema at its very heart, then we have the building block around which everything can be developed.

The demolition of the swimming pool creates one potential site - the frontrunner, but not the only one.

And there is a planning application going through the system which should be before councillors by August.

That gives Kirkcaldy a siteo, and consent, to present to potential operators.

The aim of our campaign is to demonstrate the support a cinema would enjoy across Kirkcaldy and beyond – Kinghorn, Burntisland, Leven, Cardenden and Glenrothes make up a huge potential catchment – to strengthen the town’s hand.

It’s a campaign which brings together the community, politicians and business – one voice with one clear message.

This town needs a cinema.

Printed petition sheets are available from our office at Carlyle House, Kirkcaldy.