Outrage over M&S announcement it is closing Kirkcaldy store

News that M&S is set to close its Kirkcaldy town centre store has sparked outrage.

The flagship retailer has been part of the High Street for 80 years, but it told staff this morning their days in town days were numbered.

It is expected to close early next year – just as M&S prepares to open a brand new food hall in Glenrothes.

READ MORE M&S confirm Kirkcaldy store will close

Bill Harvey, manager of Kirkcaldy4All – the company set up to focus specifically on the town centre – said the news was a smack in the face for customers who had stood by the store for decades.

He accused M&S of a lack of loyalty to Kirkcaldy in return.

He hit out: “I feel very disappointed that a company the size of M&S feels the need not to support town centres.

“However, M&S announced in May this year they intended to close 100 stores.

“Of their UK stores, only 28 per cent are on High Streets, and 20 per cent of the entire business is now online and their focus is to drive more online – rapidly.

“In recent months they have closed stores in London, Manchester, Leeds, York, Aberdeen, Brighton, Milton Keynes, Falkirk and many others. They are playing catch up with others.

It should be no surprise that a store in a town the size of Kirkcaldy is to close.

“We’ve been waiting for the announcement, and we will continue to work hard to mitigate the changes.

“I feel particularly sorry for the very loyal customers that continued to support the High Street shop throughout the difficult times that Marks and Spencer have had in recent years.

“It would appear that loyalty only flows one way”