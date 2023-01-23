The figure was revealed in a Freedom of Information request to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Lodged by Scottish Conservatives, it showed over 450 addresses across Scotland had been red flagged, with 22 in the Kingdom.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, described the figures as “deeply concerning” and said one attack on an emergency service worker in Fife is one too many - and more action must be taken to keep them safe.

He said: “This is not an inconsiderable number of addresses that has been red-flagged in Fife for our dedicated ambulance staff. One attack on any ambulance worker in Fife is one too many.

“With police officer numbers at their lowest number since 2008 across Scotland, I am also concerned that they may not be able to easily link up with ambulance crews when called upon at a particular address.”

He continued: “It is clear from the number of red-flagged addresses in Fife that much more needs to be done to keep our ambulance workers safe, including ensuring that our courts take the toughest action against those who assault them.”Mr Fraser added: “That is the very least that should be done to ensure frontline staff can feel safe while going about their work in Fife.”