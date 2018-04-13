Pair arrested after £60,000 drugs find in police raids

Two men have been arrested after a large quantity of drugs was recovered by police in Fife.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit carried out intelligence-led searches of two properties in Birnam Road and Mid Street, Kirkcaldy yesterday, where they seized half a kilo of cocaine and four kilos of cannabis.

The drugs have a potential street value of £60,000 and the men aged 32 and 34 are scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan O’Brien from OCCTU East said: “Thanks to vital intelligence gathered by OCCTU, large quantities of cocaine and cannabis have been seized before they could be distributed within our communities.

“Tackling organised crime, which includes drugs offences, remains one of our top priorities and whenever we receive reports of this nature we will investigate thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice.

“Members of the public who wish to report ongoing drug crime in their community can do so by calling 101 or by making an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”