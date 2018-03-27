Pair arrested over bogus workmen offences

Two people have been arrested following bogus workmen offences in Fife.

Seven elderly men and women were targeted at their homes in Methil between January 15 and March 26, by individuals claiming to be working for a local window-cleaning business.

The victims were intimidated into providing payment for having their windows cleaned, despite those involved having no link or association with the legitimate company.

Officers in Levenmouth carried out inquiries as part of Operation Principle and a 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Paul Gillespie from Levenmouth Police Station said: “We are aware of the impact these incidents had on vulnerable members of our community and robust inquiries have been conducted, resulting in two people being reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Bogus workmen offences and other forms of acquisitive crime will not be tolerated and through Operation Principle we will continue to target those involved in such activities to bring them to justice.”