Pair in court on attempted murder charge after Kirkcaldy incident

Two people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder and weapons offences after an incident in Kirkcaldy at the weekend.

Mark Wilson and Leeanne Napier, both aged 35 and from Kirkcaldy, appeared in the town’s sheriff court yesterday.

They are charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, and attempted murder.

Wilson is additionally charged with robbery, while Napier is also charged with assault to injury.

They were each charged in relation to the prohibition of carrying offensive weapons.

Neither made any plea, Wilson was remanded in custody, while Napier was released on bail.

They are set to appear in court at a later date.

It comes after a major incident in Kirkcaldy on Saturday afternoon, which saw a heavy police presence in the Gallatown area, while Miller Street was sealed off.