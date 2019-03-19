Pair jailed for armed robbery on Kirkcaldy store

Two men have been jailed following an armed robbery at a store in Kirkcaldy.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today, Dale Glanville (29) was sentenced to 40-months in prison, while Paul Greig (28) was given a 32-month sentence after the pair targeted the Sidlaw Grocers on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

During this incident a three-figure sum of cash was stolen and a male member of staff sustained a minor injury to his hand.

He was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service but did not require further medical attention.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Paul Dick said: “Both Glanville and Greig entered the shop with the intention of stealing cash and used aggressive intimidation towards the staff within.

“Their actions left the shopkeeper with an injury to his hand, which, thankfully was not serious, or this could have been a far different inquiry.

“I’d also like to thank the members of the public who assisted us in this enquiry and the hard work of the enquiry team which resulted in Glanville and Greig being apprehende quickly”

“We remain committed to bringing acquisitive crime offenders within the Kingdom to justice and whenever such incidents are reported, we will use all resources at our disposal to investigate.”

