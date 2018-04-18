Pair’s Highland quest to raise cash for hospital

Kirkcaldy resident, Kevin Russell, is preparing for the walk of a lifetime, as he is about to embark on an eight-day trek of the Scottish Highlands.

Kevin, branch manager at webuyanycar.com, will set off from Milngavie on Monday, April 30, on a journey that will see him walk the West Highland Way along with his sister, Carrie Ann Rapson.

The siblings were inspired to embark on the trek to raise funds for the Victoria Hospital who cared for their late-mother for over three years.

Kevin (42), who has worked at webuyanycar’s Kirkcaldy branch since 2014, said: “Our mum was looked-after by the amazing team at Ward 43 who basically kept her alive the past three years.

“Unfortunately she was never going to get better but they were absolutely outstanding in the way they cared for her.

“Carrie Ann and I had discussed doing something to raise some very much needed funds for the ward last year, while our mum was still with us, and the idea of walking the West Highland Way was agreed.”

The duo will camp along the 156km route, and plan to post regular updates on social media as they endure the massive challenge.

“I’m far more used to dealing with cars every day, than camping – this will definitely be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done in our lives,” Kevin added.

“We have raised over £500 so far but would really like to raise a lot more since there are so many things that benefit both patients and staff of this amazing hospital.”

To donate to Kevin and Carrie Ann’s fund visit, https://www.gofundme.com/ward-43-of-the-victoria-hospital.