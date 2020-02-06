Parking restricted around St Andrews fountain

New parking restrictions have been put in place around a landmark fountain in the centre of St Andrews.

The move comes after concerns were raised by residents and the local community council at vehicles parked around the Whyte-Melville memorial fountain in Market Square.

This was causing some obstruction on the road, and causing people to carry out careless manoeuvres – putting pedestrians at risk as well as causing damage to the fountain.

After consulting with Police Scotland and transport managers, it was agreed that waiting restrictions would be put in place around the fountain for safety reasons.

At the north east Fife area committee on Wednesday, where the plans were approved, Cllr Anne Verner said: “I want to thank the team for the speed in which this was brought forward. I know it was a concern for quite a while.”

Cllr Jane Anne Listson added: “I know people were especially concerned about the fountain after all the work that has gone into it, and now that risk will be significantly reduced.”

