Parking restrictions in Fife town take step forward

Parking restrictions between Burntisland High Street and the town’s train station have taken a step forward as councillors agreed to promote a traffic order.

Kirkgate, Somerville Square and West Leven Street could soon see parking bays restricted to a maximum stay of two hours between 9..00 am and 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday, with no return within one hour.

Residents will be able to apply for a parking permit for up to two vehicles at cost of £20. They will be valid for two years.

James Park, Craigkennochie Terrace and Kirkbank Road may be upgraded from a single to double yellow lines to stop parking problems.

Single yellow lines were introduced on the junction to stop vehicles parking between 10.00am and 12.00pm on Tuesdays and ensure refuse collection lorries could get into the James’ Park area.

However, the collection day changed to Mondays and collections can now take place anytime early morning to late evening.

If the refuse lorry driver sees a vehicle parked on the single yellow lines the collection is abandoned and the bins are not emptied for James’ Park and Ferguson Place. Officers said the introduction of double yellow lines will help mitigate these problems.

At Kirkcaldy area committee on Tuesday, the report brought forward will see the traffic orders enter a 21 day consultation period.

However, Councillor Kathleen Leslie said: “I have deep reservations about this. I’ve walked around that area at several different times of the day and on different days of the week and there is always parking available. I’ve never seen it without parking free.”

But Councillor Lesley Backhouse said: “There is plenty of parking surrounding the train station and public transport that takes you there. Links Place isn’t ever full unless it’s summer and the fair is there. What we are doing is a good thing, and I’m very much in support.”

Convener of the committee Neil Crooks reminded councillors that the parking order was previously approved at a committee in 2018 and this was to simply allow funds to take it to the next stage.

Councillors agreed on the funding.