Parliamentary praise for Kirkcaldy business behind new creative network

Kirkcaldy-based video production business MidgieBite Media has been congratulated on its recent achievements in an official motion to the Scottish Parliament by David Torrance MSP.

It paid tribute to Gavin Hugh, founder of the the business, on launching the new Creative Film Fife Network.

The group holds its first networking night at the Cupcake Coffee Box, High Street, Kirkcaldy on April 25 from 7–9pm.

Actors, directors, writers, editors, make-up artists, hair stylists, composers, students and anyone else interested in creative filmmaking are invited to take part in the free event.

Mr Torrance’s motion also noted the fundraising success for the short film, Cold, which is being produced by MidgieBite Media and aims to raise awareness of mental health issues. A recent fundraising campaign for the film raised £1,135 on crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

Cold stars Rowan Birkett as a young woman struggling with depression at Christmas time, and is being filmed at locations across Scotland with a premiere planned for Kirkcaldy later this year.

The motion we supported by fellow MSPs, including fellow Fife representatives Jenny Gilruth and Annabelle Ewing.

Gavin said: “I’m absolutely delighted that David has congratulated MidgieBite Media in this way. It’s genuinely a privilege to be recognised in a Parliamentary motion.

“The filmmaking scene in Fife is growing and MidgieBite Media wants to help it flourish.

“Our new networking group has been founded to bring creators together and support new people to get involved. We’re hoping for a great turnout at our event later this month.

“Cold is on target for a November release, and the team are busy preparing to get filming our final scenes. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on.”

“A huge thanks to David and his team for their support of our work and Fife’s creatives.”