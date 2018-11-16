‘Pawsome’ Tosh named Fife students’ Pet of the Year

A four-month-old miniature schnauzer has its tail wagging after been named Pet of the Year by Fife College students.

Tosh Renton beat off ‘ruff’ competition from over 100 other pets to get his paws on the prestigious title and £100 of Pets at Home vouchers.

Tosh was chosen after a shortlisting committee of college staff along with Fife college Student Association (FCSA) and NUS Scotland memebers, reduced the 107 entrants down to 16 finalists.

The 16 finalists were then voted on with the contest extended due to popular demand.

Leanne Renton, from the college’s wellbeing and support team based at the St Bryscedale Campus in Kirkcaldy, is the dog’s owner and was delighted to have scooped the award.

Speaking on behalf of Tosh, she said: “I was very humbled to have been shortlisted and could not believe it when Tosh was

voted the FCSA Pet of the Year.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the other nominees who were all outstanding pets too.”