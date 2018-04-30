Pedal for Scotland launches the country’s biggest bike event

Thousands of people are being encouraged to get on their bikes to raise money for charities at milestone event.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf, STV presenter Jennifer Reoch and the Capital Radio breakfast team are all calling on families, friends and colleagues to take part in the 20th Pedal for Scotland.

The annual Glasgow to Edinburgh ride is Scotland’s biggest bike event and raises vital funds for local charities including Pedal for Scotland’s official charity partner, the STV Children’s Appeal.

Thousands of people from Scotland and beyond are expected to take part in the 45-mile Classic Challenge, with an optional 100-mile Big Belter or 10-mile Wee Jaunt for riders of all abilities.

Organiser Cycling Scotland is hopeful that more money than ever before will be raised at this year’s event on Sunday, September 9.

Cycling Scotland chief executive Keith Irving said: “Pedal for Scotland is one of the country’s biggest and best family events where riders of all ages and abilities get together to cycle an iconic route between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

“After a long hard winter, we are urging everyone to get out on their bikes and get training for the 20th Pedal for Scotland or come along and support those taking part on the day.”

Minister for Transport Humza Yousaf, who will be among the riders on the day, added: “I’m hoping many of this year’s participants will not only be inspired themselves but inspire others to integrate cycling and walking into their daily routines and so improve their health and wellbeing into the bargain.

“If we can encourage more people to embrace active travel and reduce the number of car journeys being taken, we can reduce pollution in our towns and cities for the benefit of everyone.”

Among the thousands of participants at this year’s Pedal for Scotland will be Capital Radio Breakfast Show stars Des Clarke, Amy Irons and Steven Mill.

It will be a big challenge for comedian Des, who only recently learned to ride a bike at the age of 37.

He said: “I’m really excited to be part of this year’s Pedal for Scotland.

“It’s a great way to get fit and have fun with friends while raising money for amazing causes.”

STV presenter Jennifer Reoch added: “The atmosphere at Pedal For Scotland is just incredible. I have done the Glasgow to Edinburgh cycle three times and the sense of fun and excitement has been unbeatable.

“There are a lot of miles to cycle but what’s great is you can take it at your own pace so you can fly along in a few hours if you’re a bit of a pro or take your time and stop at the many food and drinks stations along the way.

“On top of that you can raise loads of money for brilliant causes like the STV Children’s Appeal which make the miles that wee bit easier when your legs get tired.”

Registration for Pedal for Scotland on Sunday, September 9, is now available at www.pedal.scot.