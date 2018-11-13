Pedestrian dies in Kirkcaldy after being hit by car

An elderly man has died following a collision in Kirkcaldy last night.

The incident took place on the B981/Dunnikier Way, near Asda, around 8.30pm.

Dunnikier Way. Picture: Google

A grey Ford Focus, travelling westbound, struck the man as he walked southbound across the carriageway.

Mr Thomas Beall, aged 81 from Kirkcaldy, was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The road was closed in both directions until shortly after 4am while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce of Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our condolences are with Mr Beall’s family at this very sad time, who have described him as a much-loved brother and uncle.

“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has information which may be able to assist with the investigation, and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact us.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3797 of 12th November.

