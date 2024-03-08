10 pictures that capture Glenrothes' shopping precincts and landmark buildings

These photos from our archive date from the mid 1990s, and show how the town’s precincts used to look, and also give a glimpse in to the many traders who operate din the Kingdom Centre. The names above the door will certainly spark many memories.
Ritz Video will spark many memories of visits to rent films for the weekend - and making sure they were rewound before being returned! This branch was in the Glamis Centre. Photo: Fife Free Press
A butcher, chemist, newsagent, grocer and a health suite - just some of the traders who used to be in the Glenwood Centre, according to this direction board Photo: Fife Free Press
A look back at Glamis Centre Photo: Fife Free Press
A look along the row of shops that made the Albany Gate, leading to the Kingdom Centre, such a busy place Photo: Fife Free Press