A look back at how the Kingdom Centre used to look, and right, the familiar signage at the Glenwood CentreA look back at how the Kingdom Centre used to look, and right, the familiar signage at the Glenwood Centre
A look back at how the Kingdom Centre used to look, and right, the familiar signage at the Glenwood Centre

10 pictures that capture Glenrothes' shopping precincts and landmark buildings

The landscape of Glenrothes has certainly changed over the decades.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:03 GMT

These photos from our archive date from the mid 1990s, and show how the town’s precincts used to look, and also give a glimpse in to the many traders who operate din the Kingdom Centre. The names above the door will certainly spark many memories.

Ritz Video will spark many memories of visits to rent films for the weekend - and making sure they were rewound before being returned! This branch was in the Glamis Centre.

1. Glenrothes memories

Ritz Video will spark many memories of visits to rent films for the weekend - and making sure they were rewound before being returned! This branch was in the Glamis Centre. Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A butcher, chemist, newsagent, grocer and a health suite - just some of the traders who used to be in the Glenwood Centre, according to this direction board

2. Glenrothes memories

A butcher, chemist, newsagent, grocer and a health suite - just some of the traders who used to be in the Glenwood Centre, according to this direction board Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A look back at Glamis Centre

3. Glenrothes memories

A look back at Glamis Centre Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
A look along the row of shops that made the Albany Gate, leading to the Kingdom Centre, such a busy place

4. Glenrothes memories

A look along the row of shops that made the Albany Gate, leading to the Kingdom Centre, such a busy place Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glenrothes