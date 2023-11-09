Kirkcaldy Foodbank is marking its 10th anniversary by launching a major fundraising campaign. End Hunger Fast! is encouraging people to raise money for the foodbank by taking part in a 12-hour sponsored fast between November 27 and December 3.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People can also support the campaign by being sponsored to give up things such as alcohol, chocolate or vaping for a given period of time, or holding events such as a sponsored silence. The foodbank is also encouraging people to organise a collection in their workplace or school, set up a standing order to make a regular donation - or even just donate the cost of a cup of coffee. For more information, visit kirkcaldyfoodbank.org.uk or its Facebook page.

Money raised by End Hunger Fast! will go towards its running costs which last year saw almost £215,000 spent on buying food for struggling individuals and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy Foodbank was founded in 2013 with the stated aim of ensuring that nobody in the area goes hungry and that everybody shares what they have. Sadly, 10 years later that mission statement remains relevant - perhaps even more so than ever as it faces increasing demand for its services

The poster launching the 10th anniversary appeal from Kirkcaldy Foodbank (Pic: Submitted)

In 2022, more than 16,000 food parcels were provided - an average of more than 300 per week. Of the people who receive food, 35% are children. Putting that into context, in 2015 just under 3,000 food parcels were handed out, an average of fewer than 60 per week.

The communities of Kirkcaldy and the surrounding area have given unwavering support during the decade the foodbank has been in operation. It is run by a team of dedicated and generous volunteers.

Ian Campbell, chairman, said: "When we reflect on the last 10 years and try to make sense of the challenge, but also to acknowledge the growth, transformation and transition of this community charity, what immediately comes to mind is that we have walked together. "This is not a matter of strolling or of wandering, but of together doing something profoundly human, walking in solidarity alongside the most vulnerable in our local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very appropriate that we mark our tenth year as a community charity with this End Hunger Fast! campaign. When a large proportion of the community is lacking what is most necessary to live with dignity, by joining in with End Hunger Fast we can, for a brief moment, enter into the concept of shared austerity by choosing not to have an abundance of goods and live as many of our neighbours do - with very little material comfort.

"The difference is that we have the freedom and choice to do this, and we do so as a way of acknowledging that change is needed, but also as a way of continuing to support the local community charity that is Kirkcaldy Foodbank. “

The foodbank was launched when Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister.