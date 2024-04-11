Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silberline in Leven is facing a bleak future after an announcement this week by the German company which took it over only a few months ago. It has started consultations with staff, and the factory, which produces industrial pigments and coatings for a variety of applications - primarily car coatings - could be shut by the end of 2025.

The factory has operated out of the town’s Banbeath Industrial Estate for 50 years. Earlier this year it was bought by Eckart, and a spokesman for the German company said the proposal was down to multiple factors.

But the announcement of a closure threat has sparked a backlash among politicians Jenny Gilruth MSP for Levenmouth, is seeking an urgent meeting with Silberline management to urge its owners to reconsider. She has also written to Scottish Government’s economy secretary Màiri McAllan urging her to engage directly with Eckart in a bid to save the workers’ jobs.

Silberline has bene [art of Leven's industrial landscape since 1974 (Pic: Submitted)

Ms Gilruth said: “The closure of Silberline would be devastating for the local community, just weeks away from Leven's Railway returning for the first time in half a century. These skilled jobs are absolutely vital to my constituency and I will do all that I can to support the workers affected.”

The company said no final decision has been made, but Alan Snaddon, operations director,m spoke of the “difficult situation we find ourselves in.”