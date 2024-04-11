100 jobs at risk as long-established Fife factory faces closure
Silberline in Leven is facing a bleak future after an announcement this week by the German company which took it over only a few months ago. It has started consultations with staff, and the factory, which produces industrial pigments and coatings for a variety of applications - primarily car coatings - could be shut by the end of 2025.
The factory has operated out of the town’s Banbeath Industrial Estate for 50 years. Earlier this year it was bought by Eckart, and a spokesman for the German company said the proposal was down to multiple factors.
But the announcement of a closure threat has sparked a backlash among politicians Jenny Gilruth MSP for Levenmouth, is seeking an urgent meeting with Silberline management to urge its owners to reconsider. She has also written to Scottish Government’s economy secretary Màiri McAllan urging her to engage directly with Eckart in a bid to save the workers’ jobs.
Ms Gilruth said: “The closure of Silberline would be devastating for the local community, just weeks away from Leven's Railway returning for the first time in half a century. These skilled jobs are absolutely vital to my constituency and I will do all that I can to support the workers affected.”
The company said no final decision has been made, but Alan Snaddon, operations director,m spoke of the “difficult situation we find ourselves in.”
He said: “On April 9, we announced a proposal to close the Eckart, formerly Silberline, site in Leven.“This proposal comes after a lengthy review of our operations in Leven. It is a result of multiple factors, including the global trend of regionalisation in our business. We have now started consultations with our affected employees and their representatives about this proposal.”He added: “No final decision to close the site has yet been taken. However, if the proposal goes ahead, we will do everything we can to support our employees. This proposal has not been formulated lightly and is as a result of the difficult situation we find ourselves in.”
