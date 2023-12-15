100-year old Fife man puts long living down to home-made soup and rice pudding
His landmark birthday, on Wednesday, December 13, featured a visit from Councillor Gary Holt who presented with a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Linda Bissett, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.
Alec was born in Grange of Lindores in 1923 and moved to Auchtermuchty at the age of four where he lived with his parents and four sisters. During World War II, he served in the Home Guard, and also worked in a reserved occupation at Whites Foundry for ten years before moving to Ferlies Foundry where he continued to work for 40 years before his retirement in 1988.
Married to late wife Chrissie for 59 years, they had three children Davina, James and the late Catherine (Carina), four grandchildren, Scott, Selina, Jacqueline and the late Glen and three great grandchildren, Elisha, Analice and Tyler. The late Margaret Peebles has been a great companion over the last few years.
Alec is in good health, living independently and was even driving up till his 99th birthday! His hobbies have included badminton, bowls, winning many trophies at both, and cycling - not so much now although he still uses an exercise bike every day. He also enjoys writing poetry to keep his brain active. Home-made soup and rice pudding is his secret to longevity although the occasional malt whisky also helps!