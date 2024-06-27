100 year old: Kirkcaldy woman puts her centenary down to porridge
Born on June 25, 1924 in Auchterderran, Mary Sheerins of Balmoral Drive, Kirkcaldy, celebrated her 100th birthday this week.
Visiting to offer their congratulations were Councillor Julie MacDougall who presented a gift voucher on behalf of the local authority and Col Jim Kinloch, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.
Mary said: “My secret for living longer is eating porridge and don’t get into any trouble!”
During the war, Mary worked in service in Forfar before arriving at HMS Condor, a training base of aviators, in Arbroath. There she made many friends.
She said: “At 14 years of age I had to work hard in service, in Forfar. Times were tough but I got through it. The war was on and as much as I wanted to leave, I couldn’t. I didn’t give up and eventually I got into the NAAFI at HMS Condor in Arbroath. I enjoyed working in the catering there with a cheery crowd of staff and I made many friends.”
Mary was married to Tam in 1947 and saw her family expand to 16 - with an incredible nine great-grandchildren.
Mary said: “I got married in December 1947 to Tam and had a son and two daughters. Now I have five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.”
Mary joins an exclusive club of people in Scotland to reach her centenary. Estimates suggest that just over 1000 people in the country are 100 years old or older.
