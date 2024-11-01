100 years old: Flora’s remarkable life from Cadbury’s factory to nursery assistant

A Fife woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Flora McHardy of Lomond Care Home in Falkland, joined the centenarians club on October 21.

Born in Birmingham in 1924, Flora finished her education and started her working life in the Cadburys factory.

She worked in the packaging department and recalls tying luxury ribbons around boxes and ensuring they were perfect. When asked what was her favourite chocolate, she answered with a cheeky smile “all of them!”

With the start of WWII in 1939, the factory ‘converted’ into making gun doors for Spitfires, cases for aeroplane flares, aircraft parts, gas masks and jerrycans. At this time Flora moved into the manufacturing sector. She then went on to work in an aircraft factory called BKL and later became a nursery assistant.

Flora met Bill whilst waiting for a train and they married in 1943 but he sadly lost his life in the war after only four months of a loving marriage. She married Alexander in 1945 and moved to Aberdeen in 1947 where she started her family with the arrival of her son, Bruce. Flora now has three wonderful grandchildren, Alex, Fiona and Ian, as well as the new arrival, great-grandson Malcolm.

Flora celebrated her special day with a wonderful party. Amongst the guests were Councillor David MacDiarmid, presenting flowers on behalf of the Council and Linda Bissett, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.