100 years old: Mig’s packed life from linen works to ice hockey, gardening & bus trips

A remarkable Glenrothes woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Margaret Crombie marked the milestone on June 5 with flowers to her residence at Balfarg Care Home.

Margaret, known to all as Mig, was the first child of Andrew and Whilhelmina Barker and she had three brothers, Tam, Alex and Chic.

In the early years the family lived in Overton Road in Kirkcaldy. Sadly Mig’s mum passed away when she was just six years old. Tam went to live with their gran and Chic with a family friend while Mig and Alex remained together.

With Mig Crombie on her 100th birthday are Councillors John Beare and Lynn Mowatt and Linda Bissett, Deputy Lieutenant (Pic: Fife Council)

Her dad remarried and soon Mig was given the sister she longed for, Edith, and a short while later the family came back together as one. Mig often talks about her childhood where she would often be the last one home and her dad had to go out looking for her. This earned her the nickname ‘Mrs never in.’

Some of her favourite memories are her family camping trips where Maw had made a homemade tent so they could get some holidays. Mig attended Pathhead Primary School and then onto Viewforth High School where she left at 14. Her dad got her a job at Blyth’s linen factory as a weaver and she remained there until in closed in 1961. She then joined Lockharts linen factory where she worked until it closed in the early 1980s.

Mig had hoped to retire, but after a bit of convincing she took on a job Goldbergs where she was the cleaner/soup supplier until she oﬃcially retired in 1986.

She enjoyed watching Fife Flyers’ games, and it was at the ice rink that she met William Crombie who she went on to marry on August 18, 1951. Together they enjoyed their time socialising with friends and family, not to forget their passion for gardening and growing vegetables.

Mig’s life was always for her family and her door was always open and all were welcome for a pot of soup or a bowl of stovies. She will tell you she didn’t had any children of her own, but many consider themselves to be her bairns. - she and Bill also have six grandchildren.

Mig also loved exploring and walking everywhere, and would jump on a bus most days going to a diﬀerent city every week. She also often helped volunteer for the blind bus accompanying her sister Edith.

She was still venturing down Kirkcaldy High Street well into her 90s - she is a very independent lady and still loves a blether. Her happiest achievement is meeting former Tory MP and broadcaster, Michael Portillo, and showing him round his grandad’s factory.

Mig decided to move to Balfarg Care Home to ensure she can continue to live a fairly independent life and she continues to amaze her family.

Visiting to mark the occasion were Councillors John Beare and Lynn Mowatt who presented flowers on behalf of the local authority, along with Linda Bissett, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.