10,000 names of loved ones added to Fife lifeboat in RNLI fundraiser

As part of the RNLI’s ‘Launch a Memory’ campaign, members of the public and supporters of the charity can add a name to the vessel’s hull.
The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, which will be used to enhance the service in Anstruther – one of the UK’s busiest waterways -, is the fourth such lifeboat to be part of the fundraising campaign and the second to be based in Scotland.
Read More
Volunteer crews have been rescuing people off the east coast of Fife for over 160 years.
Michael Bruce, coxswain, mechanic at Anstruther, said: “The Shannon class lifeboat will vastly improve our speed and range of operations, almost halving response times.
“To have the decal filled with the names of remembered loved ones and supporters is a massive honour, especially with the construction of our new station.’