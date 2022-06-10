10,000 names of loved ones added to Fife lifeboat in RNLI fundraiser

As part of the RNLI’s ‘Launch a Memory’ campaign, members of the public and supporters of the charity can add a name to the vessel’s hull.

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, which will be used to enhance the service in Anstruther – one of the UK’s busiest waterways -, is the fourth such lifeboat to be part of the fundraising campaign and the second to be based in Scotland.

Lifeboat in Anstruther (Pic: RNLI)

Volunteer crews have been rescuing people off the east coast of Fife for over 160 years.

Michael Bruce, coxswain, mechanic at Anstruther, said: “The Shannon class lifeboat will vastly improve our speed and range of operations, almost halving response times.