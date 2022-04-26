100th birthday celebrations for Fife woman

A Fife woman who was part of the famous Land Army Girls of WWII has celebrated her 100th birthday.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 10:51 am

Elizabeth Martin continues to live independently in Kirkcaldy.

Born in Cardenden on April 21, 1922, she has spent most of her life in the Lang Toun after a childhood in Buckhaven and Lochgelly.

She trained as a hairdresser and was one of the "Land Army Girls" during WWII.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Elizabeth Martin

Read More

Read More
Kirkcaldy man’s 19-hour ultra marathon to raise cash for two charities

She has always been a loyal and hard-working church member and has a great love of nature, particularly plants and birds.

Elizabeth lives independently, growing flowers and vegetables in her greenhouse, and is still making her own marmalade.

She has two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.

They joined her many friends and neighbours who celebrated her landmark birthday over the weekend.

To mark her 100th birthday she received flowers from Fife Council, presented by Councillor Alistair Cameron, and Col Jim Kinloch represented the Lieutenancy.

FifeKirkcaldyFife Council