Elizabeth Martin continues to live independently in Kirkcaldy.

Born in Cardenden on April 21, 1922, she has spent most of her life in the Lang Toun after a childhood in Buckhaven and Lochgelly.

She trained as a hairdresser and was one of the "Land Army Girls" during WWII.

Elizabeth Martin

She has always been a loyal and hard-working church member and has a great love of nature, particularly plants and birds.

Elizabeth lives independently, growing flowers and vegetables in her greenhouse, and is still making her own marmalade.

She has two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.

They joined her many friends and neighbours who celebrated her landmark birthday over the weekend.