100th birthday celebrations for keen Fife golfer and bowler
William Ross of Roselea Terrace in Ladybank hit the centenary landmark on December 28.
Born in Kirkcaldy in 1924, William trained as a butcher and worked all over Fife, including Paterson’s Butchers in Cupar. He played bowls for many years and was a member at both Ladybank and Kettle Bowling Clubs. He was a keen golfer and was a member at Ladybank, playing there until he was almost 80. Last year William received his long service medal from Ladybank Masonic Lodge.
William has one son, one grandson, a granddaughter, two great granddaughters and a great grandson, all living in Fife.
Visiting to mark the special occasion were Councillor Gary Holt, who presented William with a gift voucher on behalf of Fife Council, and Mr Robert Balfour, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Fife.
