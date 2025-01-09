100th birthday celebrations for keen Fife golfer and bowler

A Fife man has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Born in Kirkcaldy in 1924, William trained as a butcher and worked all over Fife, including Paterson’s Butchers in Cupar. He played bowls for many years and was a member at both Ladybank and Kettle Bowling Clubs. He was a keen golfer and was a member at Ladybank, playing there until he was almost 80. Last year William received his long service medal from Ladybank Masonic Lodge.