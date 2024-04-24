Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catherine “Kay” McLeod, nee McGregor, of Glendevon Road, Glenrothes, celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, April 19. Visiting to mark the occasion were Councillor Ross Vettraino presenting flowers on behalf of the Council and Linda Bissett, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.

Originally born in Leslie, she lived for a period on her grandma’s farm in Star. A bad sleeper as a child, it was the slightly unusual method of being taken around the fields in a motorbike sidecar that helped her off to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She then left the farm and moved with her family to Kennoway when her father became the bank manager there and went to Kennoway Primary School and later to Buckhaven High School.

Kay McLeod celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, April 19 (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Aged 12 she moved back to Douglas Road, just a few doors from where she was born. She left school at 14 and first worked in a shop then got a job with De La Rue, the pen factory, in Leslie. She then attended night school to learn shorthand and typing.

Aged 16 she met Jim McLeod, but then came the Second World War. He went to Africa and Italy with the Royal Engineers and Kay stayed at home working in an air raid office and carried out air raid warden duties.

Her role at De La Rue, where she now worked as a secretary, meant that she moved to Glasgow and Newcastle. She returned to Leslie after the war and Jim came home and was demobbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three years later, in 1948, they married and initially lived in Freuchie but returned to Leslie a few years later. They had two children - first, Fiona in 1955 and then Euan in 1961. Later she worked as a legal secretary in Leslie and Kirkcaldy before she finished her career working with Innes Johnston Solicitors.