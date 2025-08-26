100th birthday: Kirkcaldy china shop worker celebrates centenary
Mary White joined the centenarians’ club on Saturday, August 23.
Before she married, then Mary Adams, worked in Graham's, a well-established china shop in the Lang Toun. In 1952 she married William White, also of Kirkcaldy.
The family spent 10 very enjoyable years in England where they continued with their love of dance, joining a Scottish country dance class. They later returned to Scotland and settled in Kinghorn where Mary enjoyed church and SWRI activities and still has many good friends.
Mary is mother to three children - Jane, Neil and Colin, grandmother to five - Heather, Andrew, Grant, Dan and Adam, great grandmother to five - Liam, Alex, Kyle, Lucy and Dylan great great grandmother to one, Amara.
Visiting to mark the occasion were Cllr Rod Cavanagh, presenting flowers on behalf of the Council and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.