Mrs Jenny Campbell shared the landmark day last Wednesday (March 22) with a meal with family at the Old Manor Hotel, Lundin Links.

She has lived and worked in the Lang Toun for most of her life, with connections to many groups and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny was born in East Wemyss, and moved to the Boreland with her parents and siblings when she was just four years old.

Mrs Jenny Campbell celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Her parents owned Ness’ shoe shop in the Gallatown, opposite Fife Ice Arena, and the family were prominent members of Gallatown Kirk, her father being a Kirk elder.

During the war she served with the WRENS and was based in Scotland before serving in Ceylon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her brother David also served in the forces, but the closest he came to meeting Jenny during the war years was when his ship docked in Ceylon en route to India, and Jenny was only able to wave to him from the dock as he wasn’t allowed to leave the ship. Jenny said it was “a wee bit like the situation over the past few years when we weren’t allowed to meet up with friends and family.”

When Jenny returned from Ceylon, she married Louis, the boy next door, and they lived together in Kirkcaldy for over 60 years. During the war years, Louis was in the RAF based in India, so he and Jenny kept in contact throughout by letters.

After the war Louis served with Fife Fire Brigade, eventually becoming a transport officer, and they both enjoyed attending many functions together with the emergency services.

Loving parents and grandparents, they had two children Gerry and Evelyn, then three grandchildren, Paul, Alan and Fiona, and a great grandson Nathan. Jenny is also close to her daughter-in-law Val, her granddaughter-in-law Lillian, and her grandson-in-law Tanweer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restrictions over the past few years have made it very difficult to meet up, so Jenny was thrilled to see them all on her 100th birthday.

When Jenny left school she worked in Beveridge’s the Drapers, then Birrell’s—better known as R.S.McColl - where she was the manager, and latterly in H.Samuel the jeweller, all in Kirkcaldy High Street.

She was a well known figure in Kirkcaldy throughout her working life. When she retired she continued to be very involved in a number of organisations in the Lang Toun. These included the Townswomen’s Guild, Speakers’ Club, Probus and singing in the Choir of St John’s Church.

She also attended a garden party hosted by the Queen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Louis died in 2007, Jenny moved house to Sandford Gate in Nicol Street where she made many new friends and joined the local church.

She says her many interests have kept her young, and puts her long healthy life to maintaining her independence, lots of sugar in her tea, sultana and cream cakes. She has always been interested in life, people, and learning new things.