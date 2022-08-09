108-year-old cart restored for Falkland green

The cart has been restored to its former glory

Falkland Gardening Group have completed the massive task of renovating the cart, which now sits on Brunton Green in Falkland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cart has now been planted with a number of beautiful perennials with a theme of white, silver and blue.

The work was expertly carried out by Bryan Leach, a member and Trustee of Falkland Gardening Group, a local charity that enhances the visual appearance of Falkland by planting a number of troughs and beds in Falkland as well as providing space for 14 allotments in the heart of the village.