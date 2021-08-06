10th anniversary for charity golf tournament in aid of Guide Dogs
A charity golf day will tee off this month at Drumoig Resort in St Andrews for its 10th year to raise funds for the charity Guide Dogs.
The event, organised annually by tireless volunteer and fundraiser Danny Rooney, takes place on Saturday 28 August.
Danny, of St Andrews, is a volunteer puppy raiser for Guide Dogs and has been raising money for the charity for over 10 years. He said: “This is the tenth Guide Dogs Scotland charity golf day kindly hosted and sponsored by Drumoig Golf Hotel.
“We have over 100 golfers already registered but have room for more if anyone would like to join in this brilliant event for a great cause.
“Drumoig have generously donated the golf course so the more golfers that take part, the more money we can raise for Guide Dogs.
“In previous years, we have raised in excess of £16,000 from just one event which is outstanding.
“We have also been very fortunate to have lots of great prizes donated to our raffle. Our top prize is two return flights to New York with Virgin Atlantic, and we also have a £500 cash prize and a luxury break at Kinnettles Hotel in St Andrews.”
Anne Rowse, spokeswoman for Guide Dogs said: “It costs around £60,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and we rely almost entirely on public donations, so the backing we get from people like Danny is just amazing, and we are so grateful for his efforts year upon year.
Entry costs £30 per golfer, which includes a meal, charity auction and raffle. To register contact Danny by email: [email protected] hotmail.com or call 077969 243 225.