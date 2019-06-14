£12,000 to launch second phase of Fife cycling project

Fife Council has received almost £12,000 from sportscotland’s Women and Girls Fund to deliver a second phase of its PLATFORM cycling project.

Last year, 20 girls and young women from the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy took part in the new programme that introduced them to cycling and physical activity in a relaxed and friendly environment.

The weekly sessions culminated in a cycling residential adventure experience to Aviemore.

Developing self-esteem was at the heart of the project with the targeted and tailored work aiming to deliver positive long-term effects and address health inequalities.

Kirsteen Torrance, the council’s cycling development officer, said: “Working with the first group of girls was hugely rewarding.

“We watched the members’ confidence develop, new friendships form and, by the end of the programme, our budding young cyclists had definitely caught the cycling bug.

“I’m really looking forward to delivering this next phase of the PLATFORM project and to develop it into something that can potentially be community-led in the long term.”

Councillor Neil Crooks, convener of the Kirkcaldy area committee, added: “The experiences led to a positive impact on the young women’s wellbeing. Every single one said that they felt happier because of taking part in the project – that really is a heart-warming and powerful outcome.”

“Projects like this offer great opportunities for young people to get more physically active. The fresh funding will allow for a new set of girls and young women to benefit from the programme.

“Staff will also be able to also look to increase the number of female coaches who can work with children and young people to help make the project more sustainable in the long term.”

○Women and girl cyclists keen to get involved in leadership and mentoring should emailsportsdevelopment.enquiries@fife.gov.uk