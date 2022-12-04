News you can trust since 1871
Rylan Clarke's 2013 appearance saw the Kingdom Centre packed by fans. The then reality TV star - now an established radio broadcaster and TV host - switched on the lights at the Kingdom Centre and wasx a huge hit with fans who travelled from as far away a Berwick-Upon-Tweed to see him.

12 pictures of Glenrothes’ Christmas lights switch on by big names including Rylan Clarke, The Gruffalo and CBeebies stars Bing And Flop

The Christmas lights in Fife have been switched on by many big names over the years.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 5:35pm

The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes has welcomed its share of stars including Rylan Clarke, as well as big names from CBeebies, as these photos from our archive show.

1. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on

'Nina' from Cbeebies Nina & The Neurons was a huge hit with young fans when when she turned on the lights in 2008. She is pictured with Princess (Caitlin Doyle, aged seven) and Prince (Andrew Strachan, 8), both from Glenrothes.

Photo: George McLuskie

2. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on

Fireman Sam switches on the Christmas lights at the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes. November 2014

Photo: Dave Scott

3. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on

Rylan with 14-year old fan, Romaney Kidd from Berwick upon Tweed

Photo: George McLuskie

4. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on

Fireman Sam meets his young fans.

Photo: Dave Scott

GlenrothesCBeebiesFife