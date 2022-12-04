12 pictures of Glenrothes’ Christmas lights switch on by big names including Rylan Clarke, The Gruffalo and CBeebies stars Bing And Flop

The Christmas lights in Fife have been switched on by many big names over the years.
The Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes has welcomed its share of stars including Rylan Clarke, as well as big names from CBeebies, as these photos from our archive show.
1. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on
'Nina' from Cbeebies Nina & The Neurons was a huge hit with young fans when when she turned on the lights in 2008.
She is pictured with Princess (Caitlin Doyle, aged seven) and Prince (Andrew Strachan, 8), both from Glenrothes.
Photo: George McLuskie
2. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on
Fireman Sam switches on the Christmas lights at the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes. November 2014
Photo: Dave Scott
3. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on
Rylan with 14-year old fan, Romaney Kidd from Berwick upon Tweed
Photo: George McLuskie
4. Glenrothes Christmas lights switch on
Fireman Sam meets his young fans.
Photo: Dave Scott