Not a single trace of Seafield Colliery exists today. The site of the once vast and important pit is now an upmarket housing development in Kirkcaldy

The imposing blue fencing which once ran along the road to Kinghorn has gone, and the the twin towers of the mine came down in the 1980s.And yet Seafield was a place of huge employment for thousands of men.

Work on the colliery in May 1954, and production began in 1966. Five men were killed in a roof collapse in 1973.

The miners’ strike of 1984-85 saw picket lines mounted outside.

By 1988, the colliery had closed. Its twin towers were demolished 12 months later.

Today, the sole acknowledgement of its rich history as a pit is a small brown plaque on the side of a playpark in the heart of the housing estate at Bowhouse Drive.

