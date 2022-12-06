News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The two winding towers at Seafield Colliery - the entire site was demolished and cleared to make way for what is now an upmarket housing development.

12 pictures recalling Seafield Colliery Kirkcaldy

Not a single trace of Seafield Colliery exists today. The site of the once vast and important pit is now an upmarket housing development in Kirkcaldy

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago

The imposing blue fencing which once ran along the road to Kinghorn has gone, and the the twin towers of the mine came down in the 1980s.And yet Seafield was a place of huge employment for thousands of men.

Work on the colliery in May 1954, and production began in 1966. Five men were killed in a roof collapse in 1973.

The miners’ strike of 1984-85 saw picket lines mounted outside.

By 1988, the colliery had closed. Its twin towers were demolished 12 months later.

Today, the sole acknowledgement of its rich history as a pit is a small brown plaque on the side of a playpark in the heart of the housing estate at Bowhouse Drive.

1. Seafield Colliery

Seafield Colliery, Kirkcaldy, 1980s - one of the last media trips underground before the pit was closed (Pic: Ian Rice)

Photo: Ian Rice

Photo Sales

2. Seafield Colliery

A view of the winding tower at Seafield colliery in Fife, seen through the spiked railings from 1988.

Photo: Alan Macdonald

Photo Sales

3. Seafield Colliery

Miners at Kirkcaldy's Seafield Colliery took part in a sponsored crawl for charity. Tom Martin, George Wallace and Benny Sprint were raising money to purchase electrical equipment for Viewforth Day Centre.

Photo: FFP

Photo Sales

4. Seafield Colliery

A view of the winding tower at Seafield Colliery in Fife

Photo: Alan Macdonald

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WorkKinghorn