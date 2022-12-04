The Kingdom Centre has been the town centre in Glenrothes for decades.
These rarely-seen photos from our archive show its construction and official opening.
1. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
Work starts on the main square in the Kingdom Centre which has space for up to 43 shops.
Photo: Unknown
2. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
The Post Office which sat between the bus station and the shopping centre.
The photo dates from 2008.
Photo: Bob Mackie
3. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
Value Specs was one of the long-established stores in the Kingdom Centre
Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
4. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes
This is how Albany Gate looked in 2011
Photo: Michael Gillen