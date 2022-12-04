News you can trust since 1871
Early traders in the Kingdom Centre included Woolworth and Tylers.

12 pictures showing how the Kingdom Centre in Glenrothes was built – and the shops within it

The Kingdom Centre has been the town centre in Glenrothes for decades.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago

These rarely-seen photos from our archive show its construction and official opening.

1. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Work starts on the main square in the Kingdom Centre which has space for up to 43 shops.

2. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

The Post Office which sat between the bus station and the shopping centre. The photo dates from 2008.

3. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

Value Specs was one of the long-established stores in the Kingdom Centre

4. Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

This is how Albany Gate looked in 2011

Glenrothes