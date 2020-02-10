12-week closure of office at Kirkcaldy Crematorium

The office at Kirkcaldy Crematorium is to close for three months for refurbishment.

It will shut on Monday February 24 for 12 weeks.

Funeral services will be unaffected.

A temporary office will be at the customer service centre, Kirkcaldy North, Beauly Place. It will be open Monday to Friday, 9:00am to 1:00pm and 1.30pm to 5:00pm.

The Book of Remembrance can now be found in the waiting room at the Crematorium:

A temporary waiting area will be available at the front of the chapel for visitors.

Liz Murphy, service manager said: “We’re sorry for any inconvenience these essential works will cause and we’ll try to keep disruption to a minimum.

“We thank the public for their patience and co-operation.”