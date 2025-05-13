12-week road closure as work starts to upgrade water network to Fife town
Phase one begins on Monday, May 19 to improve supplies to Auchtertool, and reduce the chances of pipes bursting. It is expected to take 12 weeks to complete.
It will mean closing the U033 from Camilla Road, Auchtertool, to the C48 Junction for the duration of the work. Diversion routes will be signposted. Emergency and local access will be maintained at all times. The entire project will be carried out in three phases, with details of phases two and three to follow.
The work is being delivered by Morrison Construction on behalf of Scottish Water. The publicly owned utility company thanks residents and road users for their patience and understanding during these essential works.