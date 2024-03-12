Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was led by internationally renowned child psychologist Dr. Suzanne Zeedyk, and brought together more than 130 foster carers.

The conference was a chance to reinforce how much foster care matters in the lives of vulnerable young people, given that their experiences so often lead them to doubt and distrust adult care. Attendees were given greater understanding of how fear, anxiety and sadness shape the biology of children and young people. That knowledge enables carers to stay in a more curious, compassionate and confident position, which is all part of the vision of The Promise.

Fife Council currently has 208 fostering households, who support children and young people in a variety of ways. More are needed to meet the needs of the region’s most vulnerable children as demand often exceeds the number of carers available.

From left: Wilma Beedie, Suzanne Zeedyk, Arthur Beedie (Pic: Fife Council)

Dr. Zeedyk said: “Foster carers have a really challenging job, handling so many sets of intense emotions. They’re in a highly complex emotional situation involving foster children, birth children and as well as all the professionals they interact with. It’s a big ask. We now know how much relationships shape children’s biology over the long term, which highlights just how much our society asks of foster carers.

“Research shows human beings are born active, observant communicators. From minutes after birth, our brains are looking out for replies from other people. It is through the responses babies receive from other people they learn who to trust - and who to doubt.”