130 foster carers at first Fife conference since pandemic
It was led by internationally renowned child psychologist Dr. Suzanne Zeedyk, and brought together more than 130 foster carers.
The conference was a chance to reinforce how much foster care matters in the lives of vulnerable young people, given that their experiences so often lead them to doubt and distrust adult care. Attendees were given greater understanding of how fear, anxiety and sadness shape the biology of children and young people. That knowledge enables carers to stay in a more curious, compassionate and confident position, which is all part of the vision of The Promise.
Fife Council currently has 208 fostering households, who support children and young people in a variety of ways. More are needed to meet the needs of the region’s most vulnerable children as demand often exceeds the number of carers available.
Dr. Zeedyk said: “Foster carers have a really challenging job, handling so many sets of intense emotions. They’re in a highly complex emotional situation involving foster children, birth children and as well as all the professionals they interact with. It’s a big ask. We now know how much relationships shape children’s biology over the long term, which highlights just how much our society asks of foster carers.
“Research shows human beings are born active, observant communicators. From minutes after birth, our brains are looking out for replies from other people. It is through the responses babies receive from other people they learn who to trust - and who to doubt.”
Wilma and Arthur Beedie who have been foster carers for 30 years attended, and said: “We found Suzanne’s explanation about how babies have emotional connections as soon as they’re born really inspiring and thought provoking. It gives us a fresh insight into how the signs a child is feeling frightened or anxious can be missed or misinterpreted. We found it very helpful and we’re sure that most people in the room will reflect on things said and shared during the conference. It was also the first chance we’ve had to meet up with lots of foster carers we’ve not seen in a long time.”