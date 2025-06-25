13th Fife beach set to fly Blue Flag after national recognition

Leven’s East Beach has won a Blue Flag award from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

It now becomes one of 13 beaches in Fife which will be able to fly the prestigious Blue Flag this summer.

The award goes to clean, well managed and sustainable beaches, which demonstrate excellent beach management and environmental best practice.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Levenmouth area committee convenor, said: “This truly is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our staff and partners. There have been major improvements in the area, with work to the sea wall and the Prom area. Fife Coast and Countryside Trust do an excellent job in maintaining not only our beach but the beaches and pathways right along the Fife Coastal Path.

Leven Beach now has a Blue Flag (Pic: Fife Council)

“The Prom and the East Beach are looking beautiful and I’m sure will attract so many more tourists this year. We have invested a significant amount of money in the area and the new facilities and parking are encouraging more and more visitors in motorhomes.

“With our new train stations and increased services I really hope that even more people will be encouraged to visit and see the changes happening across Levenmouth. We have got so much to offer and there are so many improvements still going on there’s nothing to stop Leven becoming a top tourist destination in Fife.”