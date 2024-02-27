News you can trust since 1871
The Ministers v Bankers football match at Stark’s Park was set in motion by local worthy Jimmy Gooseberry, appropriately dressed for the occasion, Also pictured are the Lang Toun Lad and Lass, referee Harry Colville and the team captains.The Ministers v Bankers football match at Stark’s Park was set in motion by local worthy Jimmy Gooseberry, appropriately dressed for the occasion, Also pictured are the Lang Toun Lad and Lass, referee Harry Colville and the team captains.
14 pictures from our archives that capture life in Kirkcaldy in 1952

It is a year that stands out – in 1952 we celebrate the 70th anniversary of The Queen’s reign
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd Jun 2022, 12:30 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT

But what was life back then in the Lang Toun? These images, taken from the files of the Fife Free Press, give a glimpse into the events which made the headlines.

They feature many local people whose families will still be in town seven decades on.

Mrs J. Page, James Grove, Kirkcaldy, watched by visitors to the annual Handicrafts Exhibition at the YMCA, gives a demonstration on a spinning wheel.

1. Memories of life in 1952

An advert to recruit more miners

2. Memories of life in 1952

The 1952 Lang Toun Lad and Lass were elected.The honour went to Andrew Mackie, from Kennedy Crescent, and Mary (Maisie) Hyslop of Lady Helen Street.They were chosen by a sub committee of the Kirkcaldy & District Youth Pageant Committee.

3. Memories of life in 1952

Children from Gallatown Nursery with their teachers before boarding the bus to visit Edinburgh Zoo.

4. Memories of life in 1952

