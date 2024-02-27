14 pictures from our archives that capture life in Kirkcaldy in 1952

But what was life back then in the Lang Toun? These images, taken from the files of the Fife Free Press, give a glimpse into the events which made the headlines.
They feature many local people whose families will still be in town seven decades on.
1.
Mrs J. Page, James Grove, Kirkcaldy, watched by visitors to the annual Handicrafts Exhibition at the YMCA, gives a demonstration on a spinning wheel. Photo: Fife Free Press
2.
An advert to recruit more miners Photo: Fife Free Press
3.
The 1952 Lang Toun Lad and Lass were elected.The honour went to Andrew Mackie, from Kennedy Crescent, and Mary (Maisie) Hyslop of Lady Helen Street.They were chosen by a sub committee of the Kirkcaldy & District Youth Pageant Committee. Photo: Fife Free Press
4.
Children from Gallatown Nursery with their teachers before boarding the bus to visit Edinburgh Zoo. Photo: Fife Free Press