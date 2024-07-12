15 photos from Fife from the 1970s, 80s and 90s ...

These photos first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press, Glenrothes Gazette and East Fife Mail in the 1970s, 80s, and 90s, and feature some of the people and organisations who made the headlines.
The Glenrothes United squad pictured early in 1975. Picture courtesy of the Fife Free Press Group, and taken by John T. Martin (Photographer), Glenrothes. Photo: Down memory lane
An under-21 netball tournament from 1995, presumably held at the old Fife Institute in Glenrothes. Alas, no information on the teams or players taking part. The photo was taken by a staff photographer from the Glenrothes Gazette Photo: Fife Free Press
Fife Regional Council handed out a Bright Ideas award in December 1993. Photo: Fife Free Press
The 1995 official opening of the Benefits Agency in Glenrothes with Lord Mackay, Catherine Chorley, district manager; Allan Munro, area director, east Scotland; and Jackie Leitch, customer services manager. Photo: Glenrothes Gazette
