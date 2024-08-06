1500 clubbers in ‘Town House takeover’ for Kirkcaldy’s biggest ever dance music event

Kirkcaldy’s Town Square will be turned into a huge outdoor clubbing venue this weekend as the town’s biggest ever dance music festival gets underway.

KY-ONE’s Town House Takeover is expected to bring some 1500 people to the square for an afternoon and evening of live sets from a host of DJs.

Tickets have been flying out the door for the eight-hour event, with the last remaining ones on sale at www.skiddle.com There will be limited tickets available to ‘pay on arrival’ on the day. The event promises great music from local DJs - some had residencies in local clubs back in the back in the day - plus custom made bars and food vendors, and fantastic atmosphere.

For Lewis Montague, who launched the event with lifelong friend, Ross Brown, who runs I-Scaff which supplied the staging for his gigs at at Society, it has been a labour of love, one that has grown in size and scale over the years and dealt with more than a few challenges along the road.

KY-ONE will take mover the Town Square in Kirkcaldy this weekend (Pics: Submitted/Pixabay)

He said: “We hope a successful event will lead the way for more like it in the future,” he said. “I just want everyone to have a great time and dance the day away in the heart of the town.”KY-ONE started back in 2015, taking its inspiration from Dundee’s Dance Event and has grown from a simple small stage in a beer garden to over 10 venues with 100 DJs playing.

Plans to stage the event in the Town Square have had to overcome several hurdles, including appalling weather which put paid to last year’s outdoor gathering just days before it was set to go-ahead. The forecast for this weekend is good, and the stage is set for eight hours of music and fun.

"Ky-One is all about giving local talent a stage and not charging a fortune for people to have good time right on their doorstep" said Lewis. “The response has been good, and early bird tickets sold out in 48 hours. Now that good weather is reported, sales are on the rise.

“People can expect a mixture of old and new dance music, fantastic food from our food vendors including the new local lads from Campfire Kitchen.

We have onsite toilet facilities, first aiders and our very cool custom made bars that will be run by the good people at Society, supplying a great selection of drinks and cocktails. We also have onsite photographers and videographers.

The DJ line-up showcases some great local names, including Ramsay Leuchars and Chris Jordan who will have a back to back ‘old skool battle’ which will take revellers back to the days of Caesars, Afterdark and the Candlerooms - all great names from Kirkcaldy’s nightlife scene.

Also taking to the stage are Jayne Ronaldo, Rhys Morris, Lewis M, Scott Park, Nathan Dunsire, Vanessa Motion, Marc Sutherland, Kieran Macdonald and Russ Jackson.

KY-ONE’s aim is to give people a great night out at a reasonable price, and promote local DJ talent following the demise of long-standing clubs such as Kitty’s.