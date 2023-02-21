They are only valid for 90n days, and December’s vouchers have to be claimed by March 8 - prompting an advice agency to appeal to people not to miss out.

More than 867,000 vouchers were issued in Scotland under the Government’s energy bill support scheme between October and December last year.

But in total more than 273,000 have not been redeemed, meaning as much as £54 million of support has been unclaimed.

In Fife, a total of 47,540 vouchers were issued, but only 32,210 claimed - leaving just over 15,000 unused.

Almost one in five households in Scotland use prepayment meters for their gas or electricity.

Most households will have £400 automatically taken off their electricity bills in six instalments, or will have the money added to their accounts.

However, those on traditional prepayment meters need the vouchers to get the discount.

Now, Scotland’s national energy advice service, Advice Direct Scotland, wants to make sure that households do not miss out. It has urged householders to check unopened mail and junk email, in case the vouchers have been missed, and contact their energy suppliers.

Conor Forbes, policy director with Advice Direct Scotland, said: “With energy prices still incredibly high, it’s vital that households get all the support they’re entitled to.We would urge any households in Scotland who have a prepayment meter to check whether you have been sent a voucher and use it before it expires.

“It’s concerning that so many people have not redeemed their vouchers and we don’t want to see a similar situation when December’s vouchers expire next month.

“If you haven’t received your vouchers, you should immediately get in touch with your energy supplier or Advice Direct Scotland’s expert advisers.”

Advice Direct Scotland is a charity which runs the national advice service. Its advice is available to everyone in Scotland, at no cost, regardless of personal circumstance.