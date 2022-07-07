150th Open: Golf fans get access to St Andrews Cathedral to pay respects to legends

Concerns had been raised locally it would still be closed to the public while the historic 150th championships took place – the competition starts on Sunday and runs until July 17.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the site, had put access restrictions in place to allow essential high level masonry work to take place.

The organisation has now confirmed a route has been opened through the cathedral grounds leading to the graves off Old and Young Tom Morris, two of the sport’s true greats.

Golf fans at The Open can visit St Andrews Cathedral - the last resting place of Old Tom Morris

There will also be partial access to the cathedral grounds - but some restrictions will remain in place for further conservation work, including St Rule’s Tower.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at HES said; "“We are delighted to be able to provide additional access to St Andrews Cathedral, as part of Scotland’s welcome for the Open with the museum and its important treasures reopening after essential restrictions were put in place for high level masonry inspections.

“Whilst some access restrictions remain in place for safety reasons, we have also opened access to the graves of Old and Young Tom Morris, amongst some of golf’s most famous sons, which reside within the grounds. “