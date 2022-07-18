Disruption to public transport meant golf fans faced a real challenge getting to and from the landmark championships as tens of thousands swarmed to the Old Course.
Late on Sunday afternoon, the R&A issued a request for help to all taxi drivers to help.
It made a specific request for all hires to head to St Andrews to help tackle the “unprecedented demand” for taxi and private hire services in St Andrews.
Cabbies from across the region were given permission to access the local taxi ranks in the Pentharam Bridge car park and The Scores after emails were sent to all.
The messages from the R&A said: “Due to the popularity of the 150th Open Golf Championship this year, combined with disruption to the public transport system, we have seen unprecedented demand for taxi and private hire services in St Andrews.
“As a result, The Royal & Ancient, as event organisers, have made a specific request for taxis from other areas in Fife to come to St Andrews to help with the demand, and, as a result all yellow-plate Fife taxis will be permitted access to the ranks in the Petheram Bridge (Yellow J) car park and The Scores.”