150th Open: Travel advice for golf fans and St Andrews residents

A record-breaking 290,000 fans will attend the championship beginning this Sunday, July 10, and Fifers are being asked to plan ahead to try to avoid congestion on the roads.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, welcomed the spotlight that this prestigious event will put on Fife, and the boost it will give to the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality trade.

But he also issued a plea to those out and about on the roads to drive safely and follow all travel advice.

St Andrews is set to become very busy as tens of thousands of golf fans descend on the town to watch the world's best players in the 150th Open.

Cllr Craik said: “There’s no doubt that hosting The Open at St Andrews provides a great economic boost for Fife, and hosting The 150th Open is a great honour. This is a huge event which will draw in record-breaking crowds.

“We have been working with The R&A to plan for this event for over a year and have a number of measures in place to help ease pressure on the road network – but there’s no getting away from the fact that the roads will be very busy with traffic.

“To help with traffic management and reduce congestion in and around the town there are a few temporary traffic restrictions and parking restrictions which will be in place.

“These are to minimise disruption to local residents and businesses, assist traffic flow and increase safety and security for all road users.

“Residents’ permits and access passes have already been issued and parking for those who work in the town has been made available at the top of Petheram Bridge Car Park and at East Sands Leisure Centre.”

While travelling by rail is not advised, alternative public transport, including buses and taxis, is available for golf fans to use.

Local bus services are complemented by an express network that connects St Andrews with Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, Cupar and Glenrothes.

More information on bus services can be found via the websites of Stagecoach and Moffat and Williamson.

Cllr Craik continued: “For those intending to visit St Andrews during The Open week, who aren’t attending the golf, it’s important to note that while St Andrews is very much open for business, the town will be much busier and there are a number of temporary parking restrictions in place. It is important to check beforehand and plan ahead.

“It’s also important to note that there’ll be no access to the West Sands beach during the week of The Open.

“However, Fife is lucky enough to have a plethora of beautiful beaches to enjoy, including 13 Blue Flag beaches.