16 photos from the golden era of dinner dances in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes

Dinner dances were part and parcel of every business and organisation.
Many featured annual presentations of prizes, and they were an opportunity to dress up and enjoy a formal night at one of the town’s top hotels – many of which no longer exist.
These photos from our archives capture the flavour of those big nights out from the 1970s and early 1980s.
1. Dinner dances from the past
Over 100 people attended Glenrothes Motor Sport Club’s presentation dinner and dance at the Camilla Hotel, Auchtertool, in December 1975
Photo: Fife Free Press
2. Dinner dances from the past
Kirkcaldy and Leven depots of the British Road Services hold their annual dinner dance in the Ollerton Hotel in March 1977
Photo: n/a
3. Dinner dances from the past
The 1981 centenary dinner dance at St Clair Bowling Club, held in the Ambassadeur Hotel, Kirkcaldy
Photo: Fife Free Press
4. Dinner dances from the past
Kirkcaldy Ski Club's annual 'start of season' dinner dance - Hogmanay party at Anthony's Hotel, Kirkcaldy Dec 31 1969
Photo: none