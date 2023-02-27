More than 16,000 baby boxes have been given to families across Fife.

The Scottish Government initiative launched in 2017 has now issued 250,000 across the country – a number hailed as “a significant landmark” by Fife MSP, Annabelle Ewing MSP

The aim was to give every new born in Scotland a box containing essential items intended to make sure that the child had the best possible start in life.

Baby boxes (Pic: Scottish Government/PA Wire)

Items provided include a bath towel, a digital thermometer, toys and the sturdy box itself which functions as a bed complete with a lined mattress. In 2022, the box was updated to include clothing designs and a baby toothbrush to support early oral health.

Ms Ewing, who represents Cowdenbeath, said: “The milestone delivery of over a quarter of a million of Scotland’s Baby Box is a significant landmark and I am delighted to note that since the scheme was introduced, 16,200 of those brilliant boxes have been delivered for families in Fife, including in my Cowdenbeath constituency.

“The Baby Box provides essential items needed for the first six months of a child’s life and that is a particularly important gift to new parents when household budgets are under increasing pressure with the cost-of-living crisis.